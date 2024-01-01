London hosts world’s largest Halal Food Festival for ninth year

Shafaqna English- The World Halal Food Festival is set to return to London for its ninth year, expecting over 20,000 visitors. Scheduled for September 28-29 at the London Stadium, the festival will showcase a diverse array of cuisines from various countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, and Indonesia, Arab News reported.

The event will present a thoughtfully curated selection of vendors, chefs, and food stalls. Waleed Jahangir, the event director, highlighted the increasing demand for halal-certified products due to the expanding global Muslim population.

He emphasized that the appeal of halal food extends beyond Muslim consumers, attracting individuals from diverse backgrounds due to the rising interest in ethical, sustainable, and high-quality food sources.

