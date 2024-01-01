Abbaspour secures three medals at the World Weightlifting C’ships

Shafaqna English- Alireza Abbaspour, an Iranian weightlifter, achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Spain, securing three medals: two silver and one bronze, Mehr News reported.

In the 89 kg weight category, Abbaspour attained second place with a total lift of 351 kg.

During the snatch competition, the Iranian sportsman accomplished a lift of 156 kg on his second attempt, resulting in a bronze medal victory.

Furthermore, he successfully lifted 195 kg during his third attempt in the clean and jerk event, earning a silver medal.

The city of León, Spain, is hosting the 2024 Junior World Weightlifting Championships from September 19 to 27.

