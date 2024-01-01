Raphael Varane has decided to retire from professional football

Shafaqna English- Raphael Varane, the French defender, announced his decision to retire from professional football on Wednesday, concluding his career at the age of 31, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The 2018 World Cup champion posted a video on social media, featuring a compilation of cherished moments from his football career, entitled “Thank you, football.”

In 2011, at the age of 18, Varane became a member of the prestigious Real Madrid in Spain’s LaLiga, contributing to the club’s success by securing a total of 18 trophies. These accolades include four UEFA Champions League titles.

He subsequently joined Manchester United in 2021, in the English Premier League, and played an important role in winning both an English League Cup and an FA Cup.

In addition, the 31-year-old achieved the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League championships as part of the French national squad.

