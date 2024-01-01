HRW: Israeli strikes on Lebanon putting civilians at ‘grave risk’

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch warned that Israeli strikes on Lebanon are putting civilians at “grave risk”, calling for an international investigation into the attacks attacks on the country.

Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday (23 Sep 2024) killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, while Hezbollah has been firing barrages of rockets towards northern Israel, sending civilians running for shelters, including in the northern city of Haifa.

“More than 1,000 Israeli strikes across Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people and injured thousands” this week “are placing civilians across the country at grave risk of harm”, HRW said in a statement.

United Nations “member states should take urgent action to establish an independent inquiry into violations during the current hostilities”, said Lama Fakih, HRW’s Middle East and North Africa director.

“It is paramount for Israel and Hezbollah to comply with the laws of war to minimise civilian harm,” Fakih said in the statement.

Sources: New Arab

