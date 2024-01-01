Calls for reforming UN’s structure dominate 79th UNGA

Shafaqna English- Calls for reforming UN’s structure dominated the 79th United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders highlighted the inadequacies of global institutions.

UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set the tone in his opening remarks, acknowledging that global inequalities are reflected in international institutions.

He pointed out that the UN’s Security Council was designed by the victors of the Second World War, when much of Africa was under colonial rule. Guterres stressed the need for African representation on the council, while recognizing the potential resistance from those with political and economic power.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

www.shafaqna.com