UNRWA: Over 625,000 school-aged Gaza children suffering deep trauma

Shafaqna English-More than 625,000 school-aged children in Gaza are experiencing severe trauma due to Israeli war, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s head, shared on the X platform on Wednesday that Palestinian children in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have faced immense losses since the onset of Israeli aggression in Gaza nearly a year ago.

“While nearly 625,000 deeply traumatized girls and boys are out of school and living in the rubble in Gaza, many children in the West Bank suffer from escalating violence that disrupts their lives and education,” Lazzarini stated.

UNRWA expressed alarm over a concerning increase in malnutrition, disease, and mortality rates nearly a year into the ongoing aggression.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

