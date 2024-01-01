English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNRWA: Over 625,000 school-aged Gaza children suffering deep trauma

0

Shafaqna English-More than 625,000 school-aged children in Gaza are experiencing severe trauma due to Israeli war, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s head, shared on the X platform on Wednesday that Palestinian children in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have faced immense losses since the onset of Israeli aggression in Gaza nearly a year ago.

“While nearly 625,000 deeply traumatized girls and boys are out of school and living in the rubble in Gaza, many children in the West Bank suffer from escalating violence that disrupts their lives and education,” Lazzarini stated.

UNRWA expressed alarm over a concerning increase in malnutrition, disease, and mortality rates nearly a year into the ongoing aggression.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza: Israeli spy devices among tents of displaced in Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Winter deepens suffering of displaced people in Gaza

leila yazdani

New Arab: Future of Palestinian Christians in Occupied West Bank Is in Danger

nafiseh yazdani

Concerns over full-scale war as Israel continues Gaza-Lebanon bombardment

leila yazdani

Civil Defence: Majority of victims in Gaza are children-women

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: The World cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.