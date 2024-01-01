English
Syrian refugees struggle to find shelter in Lebanon

Shafaqna English-Syrian refugees fleeing Israeli strike on southern Lebanon forced to sleep in the open.

Some shelters in Lebanon are reportedly turning away Syrians who find themselves once again displaced since Israel launched a wave of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon on Monday.

Certain shelters are reportedly prioritising displaced Lebanese and Palestinians, leaving some Syrians to turn to locals who had opened their homes to tens of thousands who were forced to flee southern Lebanon amid intense bombardment.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

