Shafaqna English- More than 90,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced since 23 September and “more are abandoning their homes by the minute”, the UN Refugee Agency(UNHCR) reported.



A new humanitarian crisis is unfolding at Lebanon’s border with Syria as thousands of people flee Israeli shelling linked to the war in Gaza, UN humanitarians said on Thursday, just as Israel premier Benyamin Netanyahu arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly.

