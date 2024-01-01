[Video] I Made A Promise To Imam Hussain (AS)

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 7, Razia Dhirani.

Razia Dhirani, renowned as the founder of the Alamar Group, a tour company facilitating pilgrimages to the holy sites of Iraq, particularly for the Ziyarat rituals honoring the holy Imams (AS), initially embarked on this path following a profound experience of healing. A nurse by profession, her journey began after being cured of a malignant tumour following a visit to the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). Deeply moved by this experience, she made a vow to facilitate pilgrimages to the shrine, marking the inception of her mission.

Despite initial challenges and linguistic barriers, she persisted, driven by her promise and faith. Over time, her endeavours expanded beyond pilgrimage facilitation to humanitarian aid, inspired by encounters with the underprivileged during her travels. Collaborating with local foundations, she initiated efforts to provide essential supplies to those in need, epitomizing her commitment to both spiritual and practical service.

Through her relentless dedication, Razia Dhirani’s impact extended beyond pilgrimage tours, encompassing charitable initiatives and acts of kindness. Her experiences highlighted the transformative power of faith and community support, exemplified by the miraculous healings and positive transformations witnessed among pilgrims.

Despite facing setbacks, such as the destruction of aid efforts by oppressive regimes, her resolve remained unshaken, underscoring the enduring importance of her mission. Her story serves as a testament to the profound connection between faith, service, and resilience, demonstrating how one individual’s commitment can inspire hope and enact meaningful change in the lives of others.

