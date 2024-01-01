Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Marriage”.
Question: I am virgin girl but independent financially. Is it is necessary to obtain my guardian’s permission for marriage?
Question 1: I am a virgin girl, do I need to seek my father’s permission for temporary or permanent marriage?
Question 2: Can a Sayyid girl marry a non-Sayyid man?
Question 3: If a woman is over thirty years of age, and still virgin, is it necessary for her to seek the permission of her guardian for marriage?
Question 4: Some Western governments allow the daughter to be independent of her parents, after she has passed the age of sixteen. If she seeks her parents advice, it is only for seeking their opinion or out of respect for them. Is such a virgin girl allowed to marry, be it permanent or a temporary marriage, without the consent of her father?
Question 5: Is it permissible to look carefully at the body, with exception of the private parts, of the woman one intends to marry with sexual motivation or without it?
Question 6: Is it valid to pronounce the marriage formula through a telephone?
Supposing that just the utterance is sufficient, is it necessary to say it in Arabic without having the need to say the marriage formula in another language?
Question 8: Is it permissible for us to give the Imam’s portion of khums for the marriage of a believer (mo’min) in the West, knowing that the amount of money that is given here [for this one marriage] can be used for marriages of more than one believer [in the Muslim countries], and there are many needy believes, in Muslim countries? Is it not necessary that most possible numbers of deserving people should be helped from sahm-e Imam?
It is not necessary to use the sahm-e Imam to serve the interests of the most possible number of deserving people; what is important is to prioritize the important causes. This prioritization varies according to circumstances.
Question 9: Is it permissible for a Muslim single man to consummate permanent marriage contract with a Christian or Jewish woman?
Question 10: Can a Muslim marry his/her own cousin?
Question 11: Is it permissible to marry a lewd woman (prostitute)?
Question 12: Is marriage compulsory in Islam or is it optional? I mean if someone does not want to marry, intentionally, is that allowed in Islam or not?