Hong Kong Muslims Seek Government Support for Halal Certification and Tourism

Shafaqna English- Hong Kong’s Muslim community is urging the government to provide financial backing for an accreditation body responsible for certifying halal restaurants, aligning with efforts to attract more tourists from the Middle East, South China Morning Post reported.

This request was made alongside other policy proposals at a press conference led by lawmakers. These include initiatives such as Ramadan food fairs and festivals promoting Muslim culture, as well as the expansion of prayer facilities in public spaces like airports and shopping centers.

Lawmaker Vincent Cheng of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) emphasized the importance of improving Muslim-friendly amenities in the city.

While acknowledging the existing facilities, he stressed that they are insufficient to meet the growing needs of Muslim tourists. Cheng noted the potential of the Muslim tourism market, saying that the city must strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment to ensure tourists have a positive experience.

Source: South China Morning Post

www.shafaqna.com