Iran: Historical Russian Church of Qazvin

Shafaqna English- The Russian Church, also known as Cantur Church, is located in the city of Qazvin and is considered one of the most famous churches in Iran due to its unique architecture and history. This church is also known as the only red church in Iran, as its exterior and decorative bricks are red, giving it a distinctive appearance that differs from the typical image of a church.

During World War I, the Russian Church was a place of worship for Russians, but since then, it has been abandoned and no longer serves its original religious function.

In this area, Russians settled and built a church called “Cantur,” meaning a center or headquarters. Most of the people who lived and frequented this area were Russian engineers and workers involved in the Qazvin-Shosa road project. They established their administrative office in this part of the city, and in addition to the Cantur Church, the Russians constructed buildings such as the Russian Consulate in Qazvin, water sources, a theater hall, and more.

Road construction in Iran flourished following Naser al-Din Shah Qajar’s foreign trips. From then on, Russians became more involved in the country’s affairs due to the numerous road construction loans granted to them.

The Cantur Church has a small entrance with Russian crosses engraved on the walls on both sides. Above the entrance, a three-story bell tower is situated, culminating in a small dome.

Currently, the church has been repurposed as a small handicrafts bazaar.

Sources: alibaba.ir, Kajaroo.com, Visitiran.ir

