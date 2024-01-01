UN: Intensification of Israeli attacks had left Lebanon facing deadliest period in years

Shafaqna English- The UN warned that a “catastrophic” intensification of Israeli attacks had left Lebanon facing its deadliest period in years, with its hospitals overwhelmed by casualties.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, Lebanese state media reported.

More than 700 people in Lebanon have been killed this week by Israeli strike.

The intensified strikes have triggered large numbers of Lebanese fleeing their towns and villages, and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country and in neighbouring nations.

UN: More than 30,000 people crossed into Syria from Lebanon

More than 30,000 people, mainly Syrians, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon in the past 72 hours, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

About 80 percent of those crossing over are Syrians and about 20 percent are Lebanese, said Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the UNHCR representative in Syria.

“They are crossing from a country at war to one that has faced a crisis conflict for 13 years,” an extremely difficult choice, he told a news conference.

Lebanese prime minister urges UN support amid Israeli bombardment

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for urgent humanitarian support from UN bodies during a series of diplomatic meetings in New York on Friday, as Israeli aggression against Lebanon escalates.

Mikati’s appeal came as he sought international assistance to halt the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

During his meetings, Mikati spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in maintaining regional stability.

