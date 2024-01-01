English
USA: Bernie Sanders introduces new bill to block $20m arms deal to Israel

Shafaqna English- USA Senator Bernie Sanders said that he had introduced legislation to block $20 million worth of weapon shipments to Israel.

The legislation, named Joint Resolution of Disapproval, sought to obstruct the sizeable amount of US weapons sales to Israel, which had been bombarding the Gaza Strip for almost a year, killing at least 41,534 Palestinians.

“Sending more weapons to Netanyahu’s extremist government is immoral and illegal,” Sanders said in a statement, stressing that “US weapons are responsible for far too many civilian casualties in Gaza.”

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

