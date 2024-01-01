Canada: Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ontario

Shafaqna English- Police have confirmed an investigation is underway after online reports of an alleged attack on a Muslim woman in London, Ontario.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.

Hikma stated the woman was wearing a hijab and was with her children at the time.

Although no location in the city is known, Hikma said, “The attack [was] by an assailant who was armed with a knife and shouting racist, Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian threats.”

Sources: CTV News

