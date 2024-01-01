UN members walkout en-masse in protest against Netanyahu address

Shafaqna English- UN members walk out on Israeli prime minister’s speech at UN to protest against devastating war on Gaza and latest attacks on Lebanon

Scores of diplomats walked out of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, in protest against the devastating war on Gaza and the latest attacks on Lebanon.

Several diplomats could be seen walking out in haste as Netanyahu entered the great hall to speak from the rostrum, with the presiding diplomat having to shout “order, please” as the Israeli leader took to the stage.

Sources: Middle East Eye

