English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Lebanese come together to support displaced by Israeli attacks

0

Shafaqna English- Forcibly displaced Lebanese said that they feel warmly welcomed in most parts of the country despite tensions elsewhere.

Dhour el-Choueir’s municipal building, located next to the town’s large Catholic church, is flooded with clothes donated by residents for those who fled their homes in southern Lebanon.

The town, situated in the Christian-majority northern Metn region, has sheltered over 400 people so far, as Israel’s relentless bombing of southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area colloquially known as Dahiyeh, continues.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

leila yazdani

Israel hit Beirut with more than 20 airstrike

leila yazdani

UN’s General Assembly 2024: Members Walkout En-Masse in Protest Against Netanyahu’s Address

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Intensification of Israeli attacks left Lebanon facing deadliest period in years

leila yazdani

UNHCR: 90,000 Lebanese displaced in last 72 hours

nafiseh yazdani

Syrian refugees struggle to find shelter in Lebanon

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.