Lebanese come together to support displaced by Israeli attacks

Shafaqna English- Forcibly displaced Lebanese said that they feel warmly welcomed in most parts of the country despite tensions elsewhere.

Dhour el-Choueir’s municipal building, located next to the town’s large Catholic church, is flooded with clothes donated by residents for those who fled their homes in southern Lebanon.

The town, situated in the Christian-majority northern Metn region, has sheltered over 400 people so far, as Israel’s relentless bombing of southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area colloquially known as Dahiyeh, continues.

Sources: Middle East Eye

