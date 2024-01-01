Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: The History of Dua and Ziyarah in the Shia Tradition: Part 3/4

“The History of Dua and Ziyarah in the Shia Tradition” is an online course which will explore the development historical trajectory of Shia devotional literature. It will do so by examining the production of this literature from the time of the Imams until Sheikh Abbas Al-Qummi. We will look at different periods of this tradition as well as the intricate manuscript tradition and heritage that has been left behind. Has there been mass fabrications of important supplications such as, Dua Al-Iftitah or Ziyarat/Ziarah Ashura? How do we even approach questions such as these and how have earlier scholars examined this question?

In answering these questions and more, it will be demonstrated how the Dua and Ziyarat literature forms a crucial bedrock in Shia tradition and we will explore some reason as to why that is the case. In exploring this key question we will also examine some philosophical and theological themes found in the texts which indicate why this tradition has been given such great emphasis over the past 1400 years.

Instructor: Sheikh VInay Khetia

Course Level: Advanced

Topics Covered:

Sahifa al-Sajjadiya and Dua Jawshan al-Shageer

Transmission and Authenticity of Dua Kumyal

Transmission and Authenticity of Dua Iftitaah

Ziyarah in Sunni and Shia Devotional Literature

Part of series: History of Dua and Ziyarah in the Shia Tradition

