[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Muslim women & Misogyny”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Samia Rahman to discuss about her book “Muslim women & Misogyny” on Friday, September 27, 2024.



Speaker:

Samia Rahman is a writer, scholar and journalist, whose research focuses on Muslim women, patriarchy and structures of power. The former director of the Muslim Institute and former deputy editor of the quarterly Critical Muslim (also available from Hurst), she is studying for a PhD at Goldsmiths, University of London.

www.shafaqna.com