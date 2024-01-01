Halal Food Market Forecast: “Rapid Growth” Predicted Through 2030

Shafaqna English- The Halal Food Market is projected to see significant growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising global Muslim population, which creates increased demand for food products that adhere to Islamic dietary laws, OpenPR reported.

Countries with large Muslim populations, like Indonesia and India, are key drivers of this demand. Additionally, changing lifestyles, growing disposable incomes, and urbanization are contributing factors to this market expansion.

Key market players include major companies like Nestlé (Switzerland), Midamar (United States), Namet Gida (Turkey), and others from various countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and the UAE. These companies are competing to provide a wide range of halal food products, including meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and cereals. The market is segmented based on product types, application areas (such as restaurants, hotels, and homes), and end-user distribution channels like supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms.

Geographically, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with different dynamics shaping the market in each region.

Source: OpenPR

