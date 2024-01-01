Shafaqna English- Israel hit Beirut with more than 20 airstrike before dawn on Saturday and more after sunrise. Smoke could be seen rising over the Dahieh area of Beirut.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday’s attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas.

Friday’s attack was by far the most ferocious by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year.

A picture taken from the hills east of Beirut shows smoke billowing during Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital early on September 28, 2024.

Families flee Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Hundreds of families crammed into vehicles and fled Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight into Saturday after Israel struck the area and warned some districts to evacuate, AFP correspondents said.

Bottlenecks formed in the middle of the night on normally deserted streets of the capital, many of them in darkness due to power cuts.

Lebanon orders hospital evacuations in Southern

The evacuation comes after unprecedented Israeli airstrikes overnight, marking the most intense bombardment since the 2006 July War..

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced plans on Saturday to evacuate hospitals in southern Beirut as Israeli airstrikes intensify in the area.

In a statement, the ministry urged hospitals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and other unaffected regions to suspend non-urgent cases until the end of the week in order to accommodate patients from the southern suburbs.

The Israeli army claims to have killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a massive air attack on Lebanon’s Beirut on Friday evening. There has been no comment from the Lebanese group.

Reports spoke of massive destruction and bloody massacres committed during the overnight airstrikes.

Sources: New Arab, ALJazeera

