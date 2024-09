Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday warned of the escalating violence in the Middle East, saying”The humanitarian system is hanging by a thread.”

The UN Security Council debated the current situation on the ground in war-torn Gaza on Friday, where Israeli strikes have killed more than 41,500 Palestinians amid mass displacement and stymied humanitarian efforts as Israel continues hampering the entry of lifesaving aid.

