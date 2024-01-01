Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Shafaqna English-In a statement, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah following years of sacrifice on the path of Resistance against Israel.

Hezbollah’s has released a statement announcing the martyrdom of its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Islamic Resistance began its statement with the verse: Let those fight in the way of Allah, who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter; and whoever fights in the way of Allah, and then is slain, or he subdues [the enemy], soon We shall give him a great reward. [Surah al-Nisa’, verse 74]

“His eminence the Sayyed, the leader of the Resistance, the pious servant of God, has passed on to God a great leader, a brave martyr,” joining the martyrs of Karbala on the path of prophets, the statement read.

