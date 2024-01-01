Distressing state of education in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Kumail Akmal- Pakistan’s education crisis has once again been thrust into the spotlight, as the first meeting of the Education Task Force revealed the massive challenges the country faces. Despite years of government initiatives and support from international partners, the statistics remain deeply concerning. With 25 million children still out of school and the national literacy rate stuck at a dismal 60%, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated.

In response, the government has proposed the creation of a Rs75 billion fund aimed at addressing the issue of out-of-school children, improving teacher training, and expanding technical education. The ambitious goal to raise the literacy rate to 90% by 2030 and reintegrate most of these children into the education system is commendable. However, these steps alone are far from sufficient to confront the enormity of the problem.

Several critical gaps remain overlooked. While the focus on technical and vocational education is a positive move, the quality of basic education remains alarmingly poor. Simply getting children enrolled is not enough — they need access to education that fosters critical thinking and equips them with modern skills, particularly in science and technology. A lack of adequate infrastructure, such as electricity in schools and manageable teacher-student ratios, severely hampers efforts to improve learning outcomes. Furthermore, the devolution of education responsibilities to the provinces under the 18th Amendment has led to stark regional disparities. Stronger coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential to ensure that progress is uniform across the country.

In addition, the deep-rooted socioeconomic barriers that prevent children from attending school, such as poverty, child labor, and gender inequality, must be addressed as a core part of the government’s strategy. Rural areas, in particular, continue to suffer from limited access to education, with girls often disproportionately affected. Without concerted action to remove these barriers, Pakistan’s efforts to improve literacy and education will fall short.

The time for vague promises and short-term fixes is over. What Pakistan needs now is a comprehensive, well-researched plan that not only tackles the immediate challenges but also builds a robust, future-oriented education system. A system that prepares its youth for the evolving demands of the global economy, fosters innovation, and encourages lifelong learning. To achieve this, sustained investment, innovative approaches, and a commitment to closing the regional and gender gaps in education are crucial. Only then can Pakistan hope to meet its ambitious educational goals and create a brighter future for its next generation.

