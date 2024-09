Shafaqna English- Dozens of historical relics in Shibar district in Bamyan province are at risk of destruction, residents said.

They are urging the government and both domestic and international organizations to make efforts to preserve and restore these historical sites.

According to residents, military equipment was manufactured in this location in ancient times, and goods transported through this route were controlled and inspected by the military of that era.

Sources: Tolo News

