Austria’s far right Freedom Party appears set to win popular vote

Shafaqna English- Austria’s far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) appears set to win the popular vote on Sunday.

The FPO has been outpolling the governing centre-right Austrian People’s Party (OVP) and the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) for the past year, partly driven by opposition to immigration.

“Anti-migration sentiment is now rising, empowered by the latest East German elections and success of the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD),” University of Helsinki lecturer in Eastern European studies Katalin Miklossy told Al Jazeera.

Sources:  ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

