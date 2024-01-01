AA: Friends of Peace foreign ministers meet in New York

Shafaqna English- Chinese foreign minister said that purpose of Friends of Peace group is to seek peace as ‘flames of war still spreading’.

The meeting, co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Friday, was attended by top diplomats and representatives from 17 “Global South” countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico and Zambia, a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Speaking to the gathering, Wang Yi said that the purpose of this gathering is to seek peace as Ukrainian crisis has entered its third year.

“The flames of war are still spreading, the risk of spillover is increasing, the dawn of peace has not yet appeared, and the development of the situation is worrying,” he said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

