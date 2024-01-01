Study: Reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by reducing ultra-processed food

Shafaqna English- Reducing your intake of ultra-processed food may reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.

The study investigated the relationship between the degree of food processing and type 2 diabetes risk, including which kinds of UPFs were highest risk.

The researchers found that every 10% increase in the amount of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet is linked with a 17% increase in type 2 diabetes risk, but this risk can be lowered by consuming less processed foods instead.

The highest risk UPF groups were savory snacks, animal-based products such as processed meats, ready meals, and sugar-sweetened and artificially-sweetened beverages.

