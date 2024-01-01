English
Science Daily: New drug to fight malaria

Shafaqna English- A team of researchers has now designed a new drug against malaria and identified its mechanism of action.

They found that this dual mode of action prevents the pathogen from developing resistance, making the drug a highly effective antimalarial compound and a promising new lead in the fight against malaria.

Next, the team plans to continue the optimization of MED6-189 and further confirm the modified compound’s mechanisms of action using a systems biology approach. Systems biology is a biomedical research approach to understanding the larger picture of a biological system. It offers researchers a way to examine how different living organisms and cells interact at larger scales.

