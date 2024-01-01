Scientists design new paradigm for re-engineer existing proteins

Shafaqna English- scientists have designed a new paradigm for easily adding non-canonical amino acids to proteins.

Recently, researchers aiming to add completely new amino acids to a protein have created strategies to reassign a codon. For instance, the UAU codon could be linked to a new amino acid by changing the tRNA for UAU; this would result in UAU being read by the cell as corresponding to a building block other than tyrosine. But at the same time, every instance of UAU in the cell’s genome would need to become UAC, in order to prevent the new amino acid from being integrated into thousands of other proteins where it doesn’t belong.

the results suggest that one can now easily and effectively incorporate non-canonical amino acids at diverse sites in a wide array of proteins.

Researcher notes that the technique could be used to re-engineer existing proteins — or create entire.

Sources: sciencedaily

www.shafaqna.com