English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedHealth

Scientists design new paradigm for re-engineer existing proteins

0

Shafaqna English- scientists have designed a new paradigm for easily adding non-canonical amino acids to proteins.

Recently, researchers aiming to add completely new amino acids to a protein have created strategies to reassign a codon. For instance, the UAU codon could be linked to a new amino acid by changing the tRNA for UAU; this would result in UAU being read by the cell as corresponding to a building block other than tyrosine. But at the same time, every instance of UAU in the cell’s genome would need to become UAC, in order to prevent the new amino acid from being integrated into thousands of other proteins where it doesn’t belong.

the results suggest that one can now easily and effectively incorporate non-canonical amino acids at diverse sites in a wide array of proteins.

Researcher notes that the technique could be used to re-engineer existing proteins — or create entire.

Sources: sciencedaily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Scientists identify sleep deprivation

Aida Aliakbari

Research claims herbal supplement may be damaging to liver

Aida Aliakbari

New discovery of scientists: How immune cells attack cancer

Aida Aliakbari

Reduce risk of heart disease by sleeping more on weekends

Aida Aliakbari

NBC: Root cause of lupus identified

Aida Aliakbari

PsyPost: Social media’s impact on political hostility

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.