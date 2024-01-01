Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Martyr Nasrallah had a prominent role in victory over invaders and liberation of lands of Lebanon

Shafaqna English– The Supreme Religious Authority of the World’s Shia Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Sistani, condoled the martyrdom of “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah”, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

According to Shafaqna, the text of this statement reads:

“In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

(Among the Believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah, of them some have completed their vow [to the extreme], and some [still] wait but they have never changed [their determination] in the least).

With deep sorrow, we received the news of martyrdom of Allamah Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah and a group of his brothers in the Lebanese Resistance accompanied by tens of innocent civilians as a result of the heinous crime of the Israeli army in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

This great martyr was an example of unparalleled leadership in the last decades who played a prominent role in the victory over the Israeli invasion in the liberation of lands of Lebanon. Moreover, he supported the people of Iraq in liberating their country from the clutches of ISIS terrorists. Also, he adopted illustrious positions in helping the oppressed people of Palestine and finally sacrificed his precious life in this way.

We offer our condolences to the cherished people of Lebanon and other oppressed nations over this great calamity and great loss. We pray to Almighty God to grant him mercy and benediction and bestow forbearance to the family and all bereaved people.

To Allah we belong and to Him is our return.

24-Rabi al-awwal-1446/ 27-Sep-2024

The Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, al-Najf al-Ashraf

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com