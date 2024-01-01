English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Europeans-Muslim nations launch a new initiative for independent Palestinian state

0

Shafaqna English- European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, Norway’s foreign minister said.

Espen Barth Eide told The Associated Press that “there is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state — and the Palestinian state has to be recognized.”

Sources: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN chief: Humanitarian system in Gaza ‘hanging by a thread’

leila yazdani

UN’s General Assembly 2024: Members Walkout En-Masse in Protest Against Netanyahu’s Address

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Senator Sanders introduces new bill to block $20 million arms deal to Israel

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Over 625,000 school-aged Gaza children suffering deep trauma

leila yazdani

Gaza: Israeli spy devices among tents of displaced in Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Winter deepens suffering of displaced people in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.