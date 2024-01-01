Europeans-Muslim nations launch a new initiative for independent Palestinian state

Shafaqna English- European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, Norway’s foreign minister said.

Espen Barth Eide told The Associated Press that “there is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state — and the Palestinian state has to be recognized.”

Sources: Associated Press

