Shafaqna English- Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as attacks could displace up to a million people.

Aymen, a displaced resident from southern Lebanon, says he cannot imagine what will happen to the country in the future in light of the ongoing Israeli attacks.

“The future of Lebanon is in God’s hands. Nothing is clear. Look at us, we are sleeping in the streets. That’s how our life is now, and we are leaving it to God,” he said.

Lebanon PM : Up to 1 million may be displaced by Israeli attacks

Lebanon Prime Minister, Najib Mikati said that up to 1 million may be displaced by Israeli attacks, following an emergency cabinet meeting in Beirut.

“The number of displaced people … could reach a million. Let’s not forget the large influx from the south and the Bekaa” region in Lebanon’s east, the prime minister said, calling it “the largest displacement movement that may have happened” in the country.

Dozens of buildings destroyed in Beirut’s southern suburbs following Israeli airstrikes

Dozens of buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs have been completely levelled following a night of heavy Israeli bombardment targeting the Lebanese capital on Friday.

Smoke could still be seen billowing from several buildings on Saturday in the southern suburb of Dahieh, which has now become the site of mounds of rubble and twisted metal.

The bombardments in Beirut were described as the most violent since Israel’s war in Lebanon in 2006.

WFP mobilising food assistance for 1 million people in Lebanon

The World Food Programme has launched an emergency operation to provide meals for one million people affected by the growing conflict in Lebanon.

“A further acceleration of the conflict this weekend underscored the need for an immediate humanitarian response,” WFP said in a statement, announcing that it was distributing ready-to-eat food rations, bread, hot meals and food parcels to shelters across the country.

The bombing in Lebanon is “compounding the fragility of a population burdened by accumulated crises”, it said, adding that “as the crisis deepens, we are preparing to assist up to one million people through a mix of cash and food support”.

“Lebanon is at a breaking point and cannot endure another war,” WFP regional director Corinne Fleischer said.

Israeli rabbi, extremists plan conquest and settlement of Lebanon as war continues

A senior rabbi has called for Israel to conquer Lebanon and settle the south of the country, as Israel’s deadly attacks on its northern neighbour continue.

In a letter published on Wednesday, American-Israeli Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh said that “the enemy must be struck with full force” and justified the killing of all members of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported.

Ginsburgh claimed that Lebanon was part of the “Land of Israel” and was “given to the Jewish people by God”.

“Today it is clear that the time has come to conquer the Lebanese territories as well, only in this way can the threat be removed and true peace brought to the entire country,” he wrote.

He added that the Lebanese population should be expelled and Jews should settle the country.

