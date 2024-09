Shafaqna Kashmir- Thousands of people took to streets in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon strongly denounced the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli regime.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Secretary General was assassinated in a massive Zionist airstrike on Beirut on Friday evening.

