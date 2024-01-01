Book: “Fatimah al-Zahra: Mother to her Father” by Ayatollah Sayyid Fadhel Hosseini Milani

Shafaqna English- The Book “Fatimah al-Zahra: Ummu Abiha – Mother to her Father” written by Ayatollah Sayyid Fadhel Hosseini Milani is published by‎‎ Islam in English Press in 2018.

During times in which the role of women is increasingly, if grudgingly, acknowledged in male-dominated societies – it is high time that the eminence of Lady Fatimah (A.S) and her articulate intellectual contribution to Islam be recognized and celebrated! Previously obscured by Qurayshi ideas of male superiority and the chicanery of sectarianism.

This carefully researched and well-documented text provides insight into the life and times of the first and foremost female personage of Islam, whose doughty character and teachings have not been presented to the English reader.

This is a most welcome uncovering of one woman’s contribution to Islam. A hidden gem – ‘mother to her father’, wife of the ‘Commander of the Faithful’, progenitor of 11 Imams, a fearless defender of justice, challenger of ignorance and arrogance and a keystone in the perpetuation of the spiritual purity and honour of the Islamic faith.

Ayatollah Sayyid Fadhel Al-Milani has authored seven books in Arabic, seven in English, and one in Persian.

He was appointed UK representative of the late Ayatollah Sayyid Abul Qasim Al-Khoei and is accredited on behalf of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani.

The long experience of Ayatollah Sayyid Fadhel Al-Milani in the field of Islamic law, the number of students who he has trained, the books he has authored on Islamic Jurisprudence, speak up for his authority as a Faqih and a Mujtahid.

In addition to being Imam at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre, Ayatollah Al-Milani is Dean of International Colleges for Islamic Studies, London and Islamic studies Ph.D. candidate supervisor.

Source: www.almilani.com