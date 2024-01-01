English
UN chief calling for end to repressive policies toward women in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for Taliban to remove restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Guterres said: “What is happening in Afghanistan can be compared with some of the most egregious systems of oppression in recent history.

“I join all countries & organizations demanding that the de facto authorities remove all discriminatory restrictions against women & girls immediately.”

This comes in the wake of a number of decrees issued by the Taliban on laws regarding women.

Taliban however has repeatedly said that women’s rights are protected in accordance with Sharia and that the new laws aim to protect women and girls.

