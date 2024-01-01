Israel targets Syria’s Homs countryside

Shafaqna English- Syria comes under another aggression as escalating Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territories.

Earlier today, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Wadi Hanna area in al-Qusayr, near a Syrian Army checkpoint in the Homs countryside. According to the report, loud explosions were heard across the city of Homs, accompanied by intense barrages of anti-aircraft missiles.

This latest strike comes amid an escalation of Israeli attacks on various regions in Syria, coinciding with increased Israeli aggression on Lebanon. Tensions have been particularly high along the Syrian-Lebanese border, where Israeli aircraft launched attacks near Lebanese areas in the country’s east.

