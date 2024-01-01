English
Trump escalating his anti-immigrant rhetoric

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump spoke on Saturday in state of Wisconsin, escalating his anti-immigrant rhetoric and taking his personal insults against Kamala Harris up a notch.

Trump’s speech in the small community of Prairie du Chien, was unusually devoted almost entirely to undocumented immigrants.
He wrongly claimed that immigrants in the US were violent criminals, referring to them as “stone-cold killers”, “monsters” and “vile animals”.

The Republican presidential candidate was flanked by posters of immigrants in the US illegally who have been arrested for murder and other violent crimes, and banners saying “End Migrant Crime” and “Deport Illegals Now”.

