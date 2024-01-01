English
Citizens: Taliban’s judicial institutions often issue rulings based on ethnic-linguistic differences

Shafaqna English- Several citizens in the country claim that the Taliban’s judicial institutions often issue rulings based on ethnic and linguistic differences.
In a recent case, the primary court in Nawur district, Ghazni province, ruled that dozens of local families, who were born and raised in the area, must surrender their homes and agricultural lands to Kuchis (nomads) and vacate the area promptly. This ruling followed a claim of ownership made by the Kuchis against the residents.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

