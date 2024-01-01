English
ALJazeera: Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure

Shafaqna English- A Palestinian doctor tries to save severely malnourished children amid Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.
Ahmed Nasser is one of a handful of doctors in north Gaza treating scores of children for malnutrition. The odds of saving lives are against him as he does not have the resources he needs. Israel has cut off food, fuel and water, resulting in a man-made famine that is unprecedented in its scale and pace. Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure and dozens have died from dehydration and malnutrition.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

