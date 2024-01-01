Canada: Rising Demand for Halal-Certified Meat

Shafaqna English- Demand for halal-certified meat is increasing not only for religious compliance, but also as a significant business opportunity in Canada. More restaurants in Canada are incorporating halal-certified meat into their menus to cater to observant Muslims. This move is driven by the growing demand for halal products from both religious and secular sources, contributing to the expansion of the estimated $3.3 trillion global halal market, according to RCI Canadian News.

The term “halal” refers to items that are religiously permitted or allowed, and it extends beyond food to include cosmetics and financial products. For meat to be certified halal, the animal must be slaughtered in accordance with religious guidelines.

A 2020 study indicated that the global market for halal foods is growing at a rate of 20% annually, driven by demand from both Muslim and non-Muslim communities seeking these products at retailers and restaurants.

While there is no universal and regulated method of certifying a product as halal, the certification process can help monitor the overall quality of the food. For instance, the Calgary-based fried chicken chain Cluck N Cleaver switched to a halal-certified provider in 2020, primarily motivated by the desire to ensure the quality of their food.

The move to halal-certified meat reflects a broader trend of businesses recognizing the market potential and quality assurance associated with halal products, beyond just religious considerations.

Source: RCI Canadian News



