English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Pope Francis condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza-Lebanon, calling them immoral

0

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond.

On the flight back to Rome from Belgium, the pontiff said countries cannot go “over the top” in using their military forces.

“Even in war there is a morality to safeguard,” he said. “War is immoral. But the rules of war give it some morality.”

Responding to a question during an in-flight press conference about Israel’s latest strikes, the 87-year-old pope said: “Defence must always be proportionate to the attack. When there is something disproportionate, you see a tendency to dominate that goes beyond morality.”

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Jazeera: Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure

nafiseh yazdani

Israeli jets continue non-stop bombardment across Lebanon

leila yazdani

Europeans-Muslim nations launch a new initiative for independent Palestinian state

leila yazdani

Lebanese come together to support displaced by Israeli attacks

nafiseh yazdani

Lebanon: Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Humanitarian system in Gaza ‘hanging by a thread’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.