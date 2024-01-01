Pope Francis condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza-Lebanon, calling them immoral

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond.

On the flight back to Rome from Belgium, the pontiff said countries cannot go “over the top” in using their military forces.

“Even in war there is a morality to safeguard,” he said. “War is immoral. But the rules of war give it some morality.”

Responding to a question during an in-flight press conference about Israel’s latest strikes, the 87-year-old pope said: “Defence must always be proportionate to the attack. When there is something disproportionate, you see a tendency to dominate that goes beyond morality.”

Sources: New Arab

