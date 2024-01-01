English
OCHA: Almost 16 million people in Afghanistan need aid through winter

Shafaqna English- 15.8 million people in Afghanistan will need food and livelihood assistance this winter, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA said the risks of the coming winter are high, and millions of Afghans need proper shelter and winter clothing.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan says it needs $500 million to help those in need in Afghanistan through this coming winter.

