Local authorities: Around 17000 children killed in Israeli war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel has murdered around 17,000 children since it launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, local authorities reported.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu that at least 16,859 children, including 171 infants, have been killed by the Israeli war machine since October 7.

He further added that “around 25,973 Palestinian children now live in Gaza without one or both parents due to the Israeli aggression.”

The Israeli war on Gaza has left an unbearable mark on the enclave’s children, ensuring a lifetime’s worth of challenges if they survive.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com