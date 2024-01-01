English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Local authorities: Around 17000 children killed in Israeli war on Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- Israel has murdered around 17,000 children since it launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, local authorities reported.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu that at least 16,859 children, including 171 infants, have been killed by the Israeli war machine since October 7.

He further added that “around 25,973 Palestinian children now live in Gaza without one or both parents due to the Israeli aggression.”

The Israeli war on Gaza has left an unbearable mark on the enclave’s children, ensuring a lifetime’s worth of challenges if they survive.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza-Lebanon, calling them immoral

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure

nafiseh yazdani

Europeans-Muslim nations launch a new initiative for independent Palestinian state

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Humanitarian system in Gaza ‘hanging by a thread’

leila yazdani

UN’s General Assembly 2024: Members Walkout En-Masse in Protest Against Netanyahu’s Address

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Senator Sanders introduces new bill to block $20 million arms deal to Israel

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.