[Video] Overcoming Fear and Reaching Your Potential

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Overcoming Fear and Reaching Your Potential – Mental Health By Berak Hussein | Breaking the Silence – Episode 1

Barack Hussein explores why we often get stuck and struggle to face our fears, which hinder us from reaching our full potential. He highlights that fear of failure and judgment can undermine self-esteem and progress.

To address these fears, he recommends two practical strategies: the “then what” technique, which helps break down fears to their root and reveals their lesser significance, and the “five-minute rule,” which encourages starting tasks for just five minutes to overcome procrastination and build momentum. These methods can help manage fears and self-doubt, ultimately fostering personal growth and achieving one’s goals.

