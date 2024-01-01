English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Overcoming Fear and Reaching Your Potential

0

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Overcoming Fear and Reaching Your Potential – Mental Health By Berak Hussein | Breaking the Silence – Episode 1

Barack Hussein explores why we often get stuck and struggle to face our fears, which hinder us from reaching our full potential. He highlights that fear of failure and judgment can undermine self-esteem and progress.

To address these fears, he recommends two practical strategies: the “then what” technique, which helps break down fears to their root and reveals their lesser significance, and the “five-minute rule,” which encourages starting tasks for just five minutes to overcome procrastination and build momentum. These methods can help manage fears and self-doubt, ultimately fostering personal growth and achieving one’s goals.

Mental Health By Berak Hussein

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Sharpen Your Mind

parniani

[Video] Muslims in the Contemporary World

parniani

[Video] Trust the process

parniani

[Video] The Art of Islam

parniani

[Video] Looking again at Islam and women

parniani

[Video] What’s Your Why?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.