Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Mortgage”.

Question & Answer

Question: Living in Canada is very difficult to avoid mortgage. What is Islamic law about mortgaging a house in Canada? Answer : You can receive the money not with the intention of borrowing it.

Related Fatwa

Question : Banks in the West give loans —known as mortgage— to those who do not have enough money to buy houses; this is to be paid back in [weekly or monthly] instalments with a high rate of interest. Is a Muslim allowed to use this facility?

If it is not permissible, is there a solution in your view for someone who claims that he needs the mortgage to buy his own residential house and does not possess enough money to pay for it?