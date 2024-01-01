OpenPR: Halal Tourism Market Set for Strong Growth by 2030

Shafaqna English- The global Halal Tourism market is expected to experience significant growth through 2030, driven by rising R&D spending and increasing demand for Muslim-friendly travel services. The market caters to Muslim tourists seeking destinations that align with Islamic values, such as halal food, modest dress codes, and alcohol-free environments. Leading players in the market include Halal Trip India, Crescent Rating (Singapore), and Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey), as reported by OpenPR.

Key growth factors include the increasing spending of Muslim travelers, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in travel technologies like smartphone applications. Notable trends include the growth in solo female Muslim travelers and the demand for halal travel education. Popular destinations include the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkey. The market offers opportunities in diverse regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Source: OpenPR

