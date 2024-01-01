English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

OpenPR: Halal Tourism Market Set for Strong Growth by 2030

0

Shafaqna English- The global Halal Tourism market is expected to experience significant growth through 2030, driven by rising R&D spending and increasing demand for Muslim-friendly travel services. The market caters to Muslim tourists seeking destinations that align with Islamic values, such as halal food, modest dress codes, and alcohol-free environments. Leading players in the market include Halal Trip India, Crescent Rating (Singapore), and Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey), as reported by OpenPR.

Key growth factors include the increasing spending of Muslim travelers, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in travel technologies like smartphone applications. Notable trends include the growth in solo female Muslim travelers and the demand for halal travel education. Popular destinations include the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkey. The market offers opportunities in diverse regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Source: OpenPR

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Canada: Rising Demand For Halal-Certified Meat

parniani

Halal Food Market Forecast: “Rapid Growth” Predicted Through To 2030

parniani

Hong Kong Muslims Seek Government Support for Halal Certification

parniani

London hosts world’s largest Halal Food Festival

parniani

Malaysia records arrival of 4.5 million Muslim tourists last year

nafiseh yazdani

Vietnam hosts first Halal Conference to promote global trade

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.