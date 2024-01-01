English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

UN refugee chief: 100,000 flee Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

0

Shafaqna English- Some 100,000 Syrian and Lebanese displaced have fled Lebanon to Syria adue to Israeli strikes, the UN high commissioner for refugees said.

“The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues,” Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

“UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) is present at four crossing points alongside local authorities and @SYRedCrescent to support new arrivals,” Grandi added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza-Lebanon, calling them immoral

leila yazdani

Israeli jets continue non-stop bombardment across Lebanon

leila yazdani

Lebanese come together to support displaced by Israeli attacks

nafiseh yazdani

Lebanon: Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah

leila yazdani

Israel hit Beirut with more than 20 airstrike before dawn on 28 Sep 2024

leila yazdani

UN’s General Assembly 2024: Members Walkout En-Masse in Protest Against Netanyahu’s Address

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.