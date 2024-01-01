UN refugee chief: 100,000 flee Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

Shafaqna English- Some 100,000 Syrian and Lebanese displaced have fled Lebanon to Syria adue to Israeli strikes, the UN high commissioner for refugees said.

“The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues,” Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

“UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) is present at four crossing points alongside local authorities and @SYRedCrescent to support new arrivals,” Grandi added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

