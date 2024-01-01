India: Authorities demolish 1,200-year-old dargah, mosque in Gujarat

Shafaqna English- Indian authorities have demolished a 1,200-year-old dargah, mosque, and graveyard in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

The authorities claimed the demolition freed around 15 hectares of government land valued at Rs 60 crore.

However, critics argue that the demolition defied the Supreme Court’s interim order on September 17, directing no demolitions without court permission. Supreme Court advocate Anas Tanwir condemned the action, stating, “A 1,200-year-old dargah, a protected monument, was demolished by the Gujarat Government… brazenly defying a Supreme Court order.”

Sources:Kms News

