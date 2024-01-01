A group of American scholars calls on Muslim voters to spurn Kamala Harris

Shafaqna English- A group of leading Muslim American scholars and imams have signed a letter calling on Muslim voters to spurn Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris in USA election.



The letter comes as polling within the Muslim American community shows a major departure from the Democratic Party over the Biden-Harris administration’s unfettered support for Israel’s war on Gaza, which they along with rights groups and legal experts view is a genocide against Palestinians.

“We may not know what the future holds, but we know this: we will not taint our hands by voting for or supporting an administration that has brought so much bloodshed upon our brothers and sisters,” said the letter, released on Monday and seen by Middle East Eye.

Sources: Middle East Eye

